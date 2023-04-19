Cottonwood Community Band hosting Spring Concert April 23

The Cottonwood Community Band invites you to attend their spring concert to be held at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday afternoon, April 23. The theater is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde, and the music will begin at 3 p.m., and as always is presented free of charge.

Three years ago the band prepared material for a spring concert that never happened due to the appearance of COVID-19 in the world, and you all know the rest of that ugly story. We were forced to cancel that concert a week or so before it was to happen. Most of the music the band was ready to perform back then has remained unperformed since. Until now. The 2023 Spring concert will feature much of that music with several new selections added.

The first half of the concert will begin with a British march about a mad major from World War I. There will be a historic locomotive chase, a Spanish double-step and a mule ride into the Grand Canyon followed by a celebration of flight in 5/4 time.

After the break you’ll hear another patriotic march - from Finland. There will be a familiar Shaker melody with variations. Our clarinet soloist will handle John Williams’ theme from the film Schindler’s List. We’ll visit Norway for a wedding day celebration and finish up with some serious swing from the king of swing, Mr. Benny Goodman.

There’s a lot of variety in this program, so you’re certain to find something to enjoy. The band would love to have a big crowd for this one, so come on down and support your community band!