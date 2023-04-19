Earth Day Concert with R. Carlos Nakai, William Eaton & Will Clipman April 22

The soaring tones of R. Carlos Nakai's flute join with William Eaton's shimmering harp guitars and Will Clipman’s pan-global percussion, for a special Earth Day Concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

For this special event the trio, along with the audience at OTCA, will join millions of people across the planet to celebrate Earth Day, locally and worldwide. In keeping with the original mission of Earth Day, Will Clipman remarked, “it is incumbent upon all of us to do what we can to mindfully care for the living entity that nurtures and sustains us.”

From its inception and throughout its thirty-year creative arc, the Nakai, Eaton & Clipman Trio has endeavored to produce music that is in harmony with the natural world and purveys a positive vibration in keeping with the ideals of environmental and social responsibility. The evening will include songs from the Nakai, Eaton, Clipman recordings on Canyon Records, including: ‘Feather, Stone & Light’; ‘Red Wind’; ‘Dancing Into Silence’, and their recently released CD ‘Spiral Rendezvous.’



The trio also expressed that for this concert “the concept of acting in the highest good of all is inextricably interwoven with our aspirations as artists, and is manifested both in the sound we collectively generate and in the mythopoetic stories we tell through and in between our songs.”

ABOUT THE MUSICIANS

Of Navajo-Ute heritage, R. Carlos Nakai is the world’s premier performer of the Native American Flute. William Eaton is a world-renowned designer and builder of unique guitars and stringed instruments. A pan-global percussionist, Will Clipman has toured throughout the world and recorded over 70 albums. Collectively, the trio has a combined 22 Grammy nominations

Over the course of their thirty-year collaboration as performing and recording artists, R. Carlos Nakai, William Eaton & Will Clipman have engaged in an ever-evolving improvisational trialogue to generate their collective sound. This creative process is documented on their five studio recordings for Canyon Records: Feather, ‘Stone & Light’; ‘Red Wind’; the Grammy-nominated ‘In a Distant Place’ (with Tibetan flutist Nawang Khechog); the Grammy-nominated ‘Dancing into Silence’; and the newly released ‘Spiral Rendezvous.’

Each musician is a singular musical force, but together, Nakai, Eaton and Clipman create “sound sculptures” that elicit synergistic efforts not found elsewhere. In the studio, and in their performance, the trio finds common ground, while creating new musical motifs that bring a convergence and rendezvous of their artistic vision and temperaments. For over three decades, Nakai, Eaton and Clipman have entertained and intrigued audiences with musical explorations/experiments generated by their eclectic collection of instruments.

Recordings will be available and Nakai, Eaton & Clipman will be available to sign CD’s after the concert.

Tickets for the Earth Day Concert with R. Carlos Nakai, William Eaton and Will Clipman are $30 in advance, $32 at the door, and $35 for priority seating. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4U.com or in Cottonwood at Mount Hope and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.