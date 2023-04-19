Great groove jazz with JJ Sansavorino at Sound Bites Grill April 22

A laid back New York supper club ambiance and décor; a state-of-the-arts sound system; professional lighting; a selection of fine wines and cocktails; and first-class cuisine combine to create the perfect night out at Sound Bites Grill on Saturday, April 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring Jazz luminary and recording artist JJ Sansavorino.

JJ, with a Billboard No. 1 smash hit under his belt titled ‘Style & Elegance’ and numerous highly acclaimed albums and singles recorded during his meteoric rise in the music world, brings to the table an act every Reggae, Jazz and R&B aficionado can groove to and revel within.

His masterful guitar playing, with his ‘Benson Meets Santana’ style, and his creative prowess, mesmerizes audiences and sets the mood for a night of grooving, finger snapping and dancing.

Funk, Jazz, R&B, mellow and bluesy tunes, JJ masters them all with his unique style and soulful delivery.

Sound Bites Grill could not be prouder hosting this nationally renowned performing artist.

An extraordinary performer, JJ has a "take no prisoners" performance attitude, gracing the stage night after night touring on his own or with reggae legend Maxi Priest and bringing his vibe of Smooth Jazz, R&B, and Reggae.

A Berklee School of Music graduate and award winner, he has shared the stage with the likes of Maceo Parker, Victor Bailey, Gerald Albright, Randy Brecker, Shaggy, Ricky Lawson, Sean Paul, Rick Braun, the Marley Family, and even performed for Sir Paul McCartney's wedding in 2002, an accomplishment every musician worth his or her salt would give anything to experience.

Don’t miss JJ Sansavorino performing in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Show Room Stage. Enjoy a night of great music, libations, camaraderie and fine fare. Catch a rising star up-close-and personal.

This show is a ticketed affair and tickets can be purchased by visiting SoundBitesGrill.com Please act now while tickets are still available.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their website.