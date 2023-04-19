JBTwo Plays at Vino di Sedona, April 28

Now that the winter weather has finally departed, JBTwo will be playing on the best outdoor patio in town at Vino di Sedona for an afternoon of music, wine, food, and fun from 3-6 p.m., Friday, April 28.

JBTwo is Jill Beitman (vocals, ukulele and lead kazoo) and Pat Tucci (vocals, guitars, and the occasional baritone ukulele). They play an eclectic mix of classic rock and blues with a couple other genres thrown in to keep it interesting. They have played several shows at Vino di Sedona and other venues over the past couple of years, and they can be found, both together and individually, at some of the open mic nights and jam sessions in the Verde Valley.

Jill has spent most of her musical life as a vocalist. She was a music major in college and picked up a little bit of required piano and guitar. Jill has been in groups covering many different genres, including jazz, country, blues, rock, and even a cappella. She spent the previous ten years performing in the Scottsdale area with the Jill Beitman Trio, frequenting the Herb Box and even played at the Musical Instrument Museum. After moving to Sedona, ukulele seemed to be a novelty in the area. According to Jill, “It was a perfect fit, being that I’m under five foot tall. Who knew that it works with blues and even Irish jigs?” After meeting at the local open mics, Jill and Pat have found their niche in the local music scene.

Pat handles all of the guitar playing for JBTwo and plays both six and 12-string acoustic guitar in the band. He’s a featured vocalist on several songs, and adds his harmonies to Jill’s vocals on many songs. He’s been known to tweak a song’s lyrics to fit the local scene. Pat’s been playing guitar since his teen years in upstate New York, and was influenced by various blues musicians early on. Although blues is his favorite music, he’s also a big fan of the Beatles, Dan Fogelberg, Chuck Berry, Yes, and many others. Pat is a member of the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance, and recently opened their Blues Festival in Sedona. Pat said, “When we moved to Sedona about five years ago, I was immediately impressed with the great music scene and the quality of the musicians in the area”.

JBTwo has a set list that has something for almost everyone, including songs by the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, B.B.King, The Everly Brothers, John Prine, Chris Stapleton, and more. Feel free to dance and sing along! Videos and samples of a few of JBTwo’s songs are online at ReverbNation.com/jbtwo.

Vino di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A, West Sedona.