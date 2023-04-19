Jester Comedy presents ‘Stand up Comedy’ by Spencer James April 21

What better way to start the weekend than with a few laughs. Jester Comedy Presents: Stand Up Comedy featuring Spencer James on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Presale tickets are available now for $10, or $15 at the door.



Spencer won the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas in 2014, was ‘Best of the Fest’ at the Burbank Comedy Festival and was a finalist at the San Diego Comedy Festival in 2012. The show will also be featuring two other comedians. Tickets are available at SpencerJamesComedyShow.eventbrite.com. The event is available to those 21 and over.

Saturday April 22, the party continues with Spitball coming to the stage. Come see this Reggae Ska Punk band which plays a mix of reggae, punk, ska and alternative songs from bands from the 80’s to present. Music starts at 9 p.m., no cover. 21 and over.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m, with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School, collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.