Manzanita Outreach expands service area in response to rising need

Manzanita Outreach Volunteers sort and pack fresh produce on April 14, 2023. Over 60,000 pounds of food and water were distributed on the following Saturday to over 800 families in the Verde Valley. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 19, 2023 12:13 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Manzanita Outreach announced expansion of food assistance service to Camp Verde and Rimrock beginning Saturday, April 22.

Residents of these communities who struggle to attend food assistance programs during the week will now be eligible for a no-cost home delivery service. To sign up for home delivery, residents should visit MOHelp.org.

“We grew by 112% last year to meet rapidly rising need for food assistance,” Manzanita Executive Director Ben Burke said in a news release. “Even with that huge ramp up, we know that too many people are slipping through the cracks, especially people who can’t get to our weekend drive-through food shares.”

Manzanita points to a gap in the community for food assistance on the weekends. Working families struggle to attend food assistance program during the week because they are either working or tending to their children, and have received dozens of inbound calls for additional food assistance from the Rimrock and Camp Verde communities.

Burke points to the increased cost of groceries and the region’s cost of housing as two reasons cited by many residents as to why they are reaching out for support.

“It’s not just about preventing hunger, it’s about promoting health,” continues Burke, explaining that over the past year, Manzanita’s food distributions have come to focus on fresh produce and proteins in partnership with local farms. “Nutrition is one of the biggest drivers of public health outcomes. We want to make sure that healthy food is available to all families regardless of financial circumstances.”

Manzanita Outreach is the largest food assistance provider in the county, distributing 1.7 million pounds of food in the Verde Valley last year. For more information or to get involved, visit manzanitaoutreach.org.

