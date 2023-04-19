Musician documents the history of unique instrument

Stick & Rudder Publishing is excited to announce the launch of Michael Kollwitz's latest book, ‘Stick With It - Adventures of a Chapman Stick® Player.’ This unique book delves into the world of The Chapman Stick, exploring its history, evolution, and Kollwitz's personal journey as one of the late inventor Emmett Chapman’s first students and one of the most prolific recording artists of this instrument. He began his journey as a Stick student at age nineteen and, beginning in 2017, released the ‘Serenity’ series, a trilogy of Billboard™️ charting albums featuring the softer side of The Stick.

The Chapman Stick is an obscure yet uniquely American musical instrument known for its distinctive sound and versatility. It is played by tapping the strings with both hands in a pianistic fashion rather than plucking or strumming. The result is a rich, distinctive sound that covers almost six octaves. Although the instrument slowly gains in popularity, ironically, the instrument is still little-known to the general public. Kollwitz jokingly calls The Stick “the best musical instrument you’ve never heard of.”

In ‘Stick With It,’ Kollwitz shares his experiences as a musician, detailing the challenges and triumphs he has faced in his career. He has been playing the instrument since 1976 and has become a well-known performer and worldwide advocate of the instrument. Through personal stories, anecdotes, and insights, he offers a fascinating look into the world of The Stick and how it can be used as a metaphor for achieving success in life through persistence.

Kollwitz's book is a must-read for anyone interested in music, particularly those with a passion for the many musical developments that occurred in the 1970s and 1980s. The book provides a comprehensive overview of the instrument, its origins, and its use in various musical genres. It also offers practical tips for aspiring musicians, including technique, composition, and performance advice. Kollwitz offers a unique perspective as one of the instrument’s very first students, witnessing firsthand the many innovations and refinements made by the inventor over the years.

‘Stick With It’ has already received glowing reviews from early readers. Chapman Stick/bass player Alphonso Johnson (Weather Report, Santana) said, “Michael was one of the first musicians to embrace The Chapman Stick, and when I first met Emmett Chapman, he spoke very highly about Mike. This book reads like a biography and tells a vivid story of one man's journey through a period of his life exploring this new discovery.” Stick player Larry Tuttle (Freeway Philharmonic) said, “Mike was on the ground right from the beginning. He was an early adopter of the instrument and spent a lot of one-on-one time with Emmett, unlocking The Stick's secrets. I was particularly intrigued by the stories of those early days and by the portrait of Emmett Chapman that is revealed. For those of us who have played and loved this instrument, it’s a wonderful peek behind the curtain at its origin.”

The book is now available on Amazon Prime in print and ebook formats.