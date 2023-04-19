Red Rock State Park Earth Day Celebration April 22

Join us at Red Rock State Park on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our annual Earth Day Celebration! This event features live wildlife presentations with rescue animals (owls and snakes and spiders, oh my!), as well as hikes, booths, games, prizes, kids crafts, and much more! Learn from our community partners how we can all take action to protect our planet, and come experience the plants, animals, and beautiful landscapes we work to protect.

Before You Go... What: Earth Day Celebration Where: Red Rock State Park When: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10am-2pm Cost: $4 per adult, kids 13 and under FREE Info: AZStateParks.com/red-rock/events/sedona-arizona-earth-day-celebration

Kids ages 13 and under are FREE from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., courtesy of The Benefactors of Red Rock State Park!

8 a.m. - Guided bird walk

10 a.m. - Guided nature walk

11 a.m. - Meet Moonlight the western screech owl - theater program (reservations required)

1 p.m. - Reptiles of the Verde Valley - theater program by Sonoran Reptiles (reservations required)

Free door prize bags for the first 50 visitors (Couples, families and other groups limited to one bag.)