Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition presents 20th annual Spring Open Studios Tour

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC) is excited to announce the return of its annual Spring Open Studios Tour, taking place over the weekend of April 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Now in its 20th year, this beloved event – which is always free to the public – will feature 48 working artists across the Verde Valley who will open their private studios. Named one of the area’s top art events by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, the self-guided Tour offers attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists in their studios, gain firsthand insight into the creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art.

This year the Village of Oak Creek is well represented with a record ten artists in six studios, participating in the Tour.

Encompassing Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Cornville, Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Clarkdale, the Open Studios Tour has experienced astounding growth over the years. Participating artists specialize in a wide variety of mediums, including glass, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, painting, photography, weaving, mixed media and more, allowing attendees to learn about the creation of their favorite types of art or explore a new medium. Previous attendees have reported that one of their favorite parts of the Tour is the chance to experience the creative process and spend time with the artists, who offer an up-close look at how and where their work is made.

“For the visitor, the Open Studios experience invites the artwork to speak much more intimately to them as it provides an opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the creative process,” said Mike Upp, a clay artist and co-chair of the Open Studios Tour. “A major appeal of such an experience is the chance to buy gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, locally produced artwork directly from the artist. The wide range of style, quality, and art forms on display during the Tour is a testament to the thriving vitality of the arts community in Sedona and the beautiful Verde Valley.”

Tour attendees will have the opportunity to enter a studio-wide drawing for a $250 gift certificate to be used at a studio of their choice. To participate in the drawing, attendees must simply complete a form at any studio on the Tour. By entering, they will automatically be signed up to receive email announcements from SVAC Art Events.

Brochures with a complete list of participating artists, including a map, will be available at numerous locations around the Verde Valley, including hotels and restaurants as well as the Sedona Arts Center and the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in Uptown Sedona. For complete information, including artists’ names and mediums, studio locations, and a downloadable map, please visit the SVAC website at SedonaArtistsCoalition.org.

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization comprised of professional and emerging artists from Sedona and the entire Verde Valley. Its core mission is to create a supportive visual arts community that provides both exploratory and social opportunities. The organization fosters interest in the visual arts by encouraging both artists and the community through education, exhibitions and the Spring Open Studios Tour – unique events that provide in-depth learning experiences in the arts for both residents and visitors. For more information, please contact Mike Upp at MJUpp10@gmail.com or 503-789-4437.