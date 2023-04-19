SIFF presents ‘Stone Poet’ premiere April 25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the FREE premiere of ‘Stone Poet’ on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Sculpting poetry and emotion in stone, Daniel Newman creates compositions of ethereal beauty and romance. Beginning with a 900-pound block of Portoro Mable — he carves, grinds, chisels, hammers, and polishes a work of love. In another life Daniel was a rocket scientist — but now, surrounded by the red rocks of Sedona, in a studio that only a stone sculptor can embrace, his worn and leathered hands gently caress the block into a strong and elegant living existence that both he and the stone agree on. His creative process is truly astonishing. At 90 years old, Daniel Newman is the ‘Stone Poet.’

‘Stone Poet’ is a creative collaboration of two artists — Daniel Newman, the stone sculptor, and Tom Johnson, the filmmaker. Both creators have a passion for their art and this was a chance to show an amazing artistic process.

This film is presented by Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art in association with Sunflower Studio.

‘Stone Poet’ features cinematography and editing by Tom Johnson. Tom is a photographer and filmmaker based in Sedona, Arizona. For more than 45 years Tom has owned and operated photography, filmmaking, publishing, and design businesses. In 2020 Tom was the cinematographer for the short film ‘Marble Canyon’ which was written, directed, produced, and acted by his son Jule Johnson. ‘Marble Canyon’ was an official selection for the 2021 Sedona International Film Festival and was an award winner in the 2020 Indie Short Fest in Los Angeles.

All tickets are free of charge. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.