Texas coast – best birding in North America

A Texas blitz: two weeks, 300 birds.

Hang on! A birding trip starting at the upper Texas coast to the Rio Grande Valley and back would get you more species than any other trip in North America.

High Island is the No. 1 migrant trap in North America, and the Rio Grande Valley has more 'must go there' birds than any other place in North America. Come listen--in 45 minutes, Rich Armstrong will take you on a delightful, whirlwind trip including over 120 birds you do not see in Arizona.

The event will be on Wednesday, April 26 at the Sedona Public Library at 3250 White Bear Road. Social time will begin at 4 p.m. and the program starts at 4:30 p.m. All are invited to this free event.