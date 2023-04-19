Yavapai-Apache Nation plans Earth Day events Saturday

Yavapai–Apache Nation and the Town of Camp Verde will host Earth Day events Saturday, April 22, at Veterans Memorial Park, just below Cliff Castle Casino.

This year’s theme is “Carrying Forth Our Traditional Knowledge to Preserve Mother Earth.”

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. The day includes arts & crafts vendors, live entertainment, free lunch, raffles and giveways, educational booths and family fun walk.

The fun walk, sponsored by the YAN Community Health Representative Department, is meant to encourage outdoor recreation and healthy lifestyles. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and end before the Earth Day Celebrations at the Veterans Memorial Park. It’s a short walk and it’s free so feel free to show up anytime and join in. Sign-up is on site.

For more information or to register to become a vendor, please reach out to lsanchez@yan-tribe.org or call 928-649-7133.