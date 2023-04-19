OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Verde Valley School takes expansion proposal to Supervisors CVUSD board gets update on widening Camp Lincoln Road Clarkdale to receive $1.5M to revitalize Selna-Mongini Park Manzanita Outreach expands service area in response to rising need Vincent Van Dogh: Take home the next DogVinci Mingus begins Dropout Recovery Program Date for teen’s murder trial set 'Extremely dangerous' suspect causes manhunt, school lockdown before arrest Police search for armed suspect in Clarkdale (VIDEO) New Cottonwood roundabout, paving moves ahead

Subscribe Now
Wed, April 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Yavapai-Apache Nation plans Earth Day events Saturday

(NASA)

(NASA)

Originally Published: April 19, 2023 12:39 a.m.

Yavapai–Apache Nation and the Town of Camp Verde will host Earth Day events Saturday, April 22, at Veterans Memorial Park, just below Cliff Castle Casino.

This year’s theme is “Carrying Forth Our Traditional Knowledge to Preserve Mother Earth.”

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. The day includes arts & crafts vendors, live entertainment, free lunch, raffles and giveways, educational booths and family fun walk.

The fun walk, sponsored by the YAN Community Health Representative Department, is meant to encourage outdoor recreation and healthy lifestyles. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and end before the Earth Day Celebrations at the Veterans Memorial Park. It’s a short walk and it’s free so feel free to show up anytime and join in. Sign-up is on site.

For more information or to register to become a vendor, please reach out to lsanchez@yan-tribe.org or call 928-649-7133.

photo

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News