Clarkdale-Jerome School Student Art Show at Clark Memorial Library

Art in the Clark is proud to host the 2023 Clarkdale-Jerome Student Art Show presented by Erika Bergamini. This bright and fun show is on view now through April 28 at Clark Memorial Library. Come in and experience the young artists' joyful creations during regular hours Mon- Thursday 1-5:30 pm and Friday 8 a.m.-noon.

Bergamini, as the only visual arts teacher at Clarkdale-Jerome School, has the privilege of guiding the students in their artistic growth and development from the beginning of their school experience through to their promotion to high school. Throughout the years, students explore many mediums to learn art fundamentals of line, color, form, and dimension, as well as about historical and modern art movements and the artists that shaped them. Come visit the library to see second graders exploring the Cubist Movement of Picasso, and sixth graders inspired by Charles Magee, along with art from other grades.

Clark Memorial Library, located at 39 North 9th street in the Clarkdale Town Center. Art in the Clark, a program of Friends of Clark Memorial Library, showcases meaningful local art for the enjoyment of library patrons. For more on Art in the Clark, go to friendsofcml.org/art. For more information about Clark Memorial Library visit ycfld.gov/clarkdale or call the library at (928) 634-5423.