Obituary: Conrad Estrella

Conrad Estrella

1947 - 2023

Conrad Estrella of Camp Verde, Arizona, was born April 19, 1947, and passed away March 28, 2023.

Born in Oakland, California, Conrad Estrella was the second son of Maria Velasco Estrella and Melquiades Fernandez Estrella, both immigrants from the Philippines.





Conrad grew up and attended schools in Contra Costa County, California including Ygnacio Valley High School from which he graduated in 1964.



He later attended Diablo Valley Junior College and San Jose State University.



Conrad chose to enlist in the United States Air Force rather than be drafted directly into the deadliest part of the Vietnam Conflict. He later recounted that his recruiter had scheduled the latest deployment possible, pointedly advised him to enjoy one last summer, and urged him to make as many memories as possible.





Upon his return, Staff Sergeant Second Class was stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base as an aircraft mechanic where he met U.S. Airman Regina Murray, an administrative assistant originally from Heidelberg, Germany, whose duty assignment meant that she ate in the airfield mess hall. Staff Sergeant Second Class Estrella, naturally charming and a lifetime lover of the extraordinary, arranged a ridealong for her in a T-33A jet trainer, making her one of the first and only women ever to do so. Unknown to her at the time, a bet had been made to see if she would vomit. According to Murray, the pilot turned over control of the T-33A entirely to her while he smoked a cigarette, saying that if she vomited she would have to clean it up. She gave him no satisfaction; Estrella won that bet.

Murray and Estrella married in Carson City, Nevada, on December 23, 1971 and later attended Diablo Valley College and San Jose State University using their GI benefits. They had one daughter, Denise Marie.



Conrad was a long-haul moving van owner/operator; his lifestyle of criss-crossing the country with a view from a Kenworth cabover truck was, like him, extraordinary. He moved his daughter to college in Minnesota, stopped bent his routes north when he could, often dropping off or picking up a car, then moved her home again to California four years later.

Over the years he watched the same old barn on the Iowa-Nebraska border of Interstate 80 leaning and until it eventually fell over completely. He spotted a classic 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air in Casper, Wyoming abandoned near an overpass in a cornfield. Finally he sought out and bargained with the original owner for it, made space in his trailer, and hauled it home to California.



That was the day he recalled his recruiter’s advice; in salvaging that one car he permitted himself to recount his entire experience of deployment, active duty, and loss of a fellow brother in arms. Next, he hauled home a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible (affectionately dubbed the “Flintstones car” because the floor pans were rusted out). He repeated this as often as he could until he had created his American car dream.



The happiest time of his life was when he was stationed as a young U.S. Airman in the high desert of Northern Arizona. He lived his American car dream in Camp Verde, Arizona, for 27 years in his own extraordinary style. He loved cars, owning many, many in his lifetime. His best car and prized possession was the complete restoration of his 1958 Corvette, custom painted with his signature, pearlescent ghost flames over purple, his daughter’s favorite color.



Conrad served his country bravely and honorably, was a generous and proud parent, and a fun-loving uncle. He died peacefully in his sleep after living life on his own terms at the age 75.





He will be buried at Prescott National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Estrella of Royal Oaks, California; brothers Bob (Rosemary) Estrella of Benicia, California and Tony (Carol Gonsalves) Estrella of Concord, California; nephew Michael (Amy) Estrella and their children Avery and Oliver of Santa Barbara California, nephew Ryan Estrella of California, niece Julie Gonsalves (Kevin) Eseltine and their children Christopher and William of San Ramon, California, nephew Richard Gonsalves of San Ramon, California, and his nephew and godson Daniel Estrella of Concord, California.





In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity serving homeless United States veterans of your choice.



Information provided by the family.