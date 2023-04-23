OFFERS
NEED TO KNOW Nearly 600 Yavapai County employees may benefit from health insurance improvements Trauma of process often deters victims from reporting sex crimes Mingus welder wins gold at state Verde Villages POA Board gets new life Yavapai County approves purchase of 8 YCSO vehicles Mingus Mountain campgrounds to open Long-time city clerk retires Clarkdale-Jerome School looks for new superintendent Cottonwood seeks new city council member

Obituary: James Manning

James Manning

James Manning

Originally Published: April 23, 2023 12:28 a.m.

James Manning

1944 - 2023

James Manning passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

James is survived by his wife Marion, three children and five grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday May 5th at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood, with reception afterwards. A memorial hike will take place the next morning.


For a full obituary please go to WestcottFuneralHome.com then click obituaries tab.

For more information please contact Dave Manning at (775) 297-9216, or DaveManningZ@yahoo.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

