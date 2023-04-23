Obituary: James Manning

James Manning

1944 - 2023

James Manning passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

James is survived by his wife Marion, three children and five grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday May 5th at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood, with reception afterwards. A memorial hike will take place the next morning.







For a full obituary please go to WestcottFuneralHome.com then click obituaries tab.



For more information please contact Dave Manning at (775) 297-9216, or DaveManningZ@yahoo.com





Information provided by the funeral home.