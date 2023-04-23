OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW Nearly 600 Yavapai County employees may benefit from health insurance improvements Trauma of process often deters victims from reporting sex crimes Mingus welder wins gold at state Verde Villages POA Board gets new life Yavapai County approves purchase of 8 YCSO vehicles Mingus Mountain campgrounds to open Long-time city clerk retires Clarkdale-Jerome School looks for new superintendent Cottonwood seeks new city council member

Subscribe Now
Sun, April 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Sherry Ann Herring

Sherry Ann Herring

Sherry Ann Herring

Originally Published: April 23, 2023 12:30 a.m.

Sherry Ann Herring

1968 - 2023

Sherry Ann Herring, age 54, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away on April 10, 2023.

Sherry was born in England in 1968 and moved with her family to Prescott, Arizona in 1970; she then moved back to England in 1975, returning to Prescott in 1976.

Sherry has lived in Flagstaff, Arizona and Williams, Arizona before moving to Cottonwood, Arizona in 2006.

Sherry worked at the Verde Valley Guidance Clinic now known as Spectrum Healthcare. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and her Master’s Degree in Science in Counseling Studies; becoming a caregiver and advocate for special needs adults.

She was a musician in her younger years and her hobbies included softball, painting and collecting beautiful rocks. Sherry enjoyed almost every sunrise while sitting on her swing in her backyard. Sherry was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Bill Ford and Edna Houston and brother Joe Ford.

She is survived by her husband John Herring, stepmother Patricia Ford, children Todd Jensen, Keith Herring, Christy Herring, and brothers Bob Ford, Andrew Ford and Kevin Ford.

Information provided by the family.

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News