Obituary: Sherry Ann Herring

Sherry Ann Herring

1968 - 2023

Sherry Ann Herring, age 54, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away on April 10, 2023.





Sherry was born in England in 1968 and moved with her family to Prescott, Arizona in 1970; she then moved back to England in 1975, returning to Prescott in 1976.



Sherry has lived in Flagstaff, Arizona and Williams, Arizona before moving to Cottonwood, Arizona in 2006.



Sherry worked at the Verde Valley Guidance Clinic now known as Spectrum Healthcare. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and her Master’s Degree in Science in Counseling Studies; becoming a caregiver and advocate for special needs adults.





She was a musician in her younger years and her hobbies included softball, painting and collecting beautiful rocks. Sherry enjoyed almost every sunrise while sitting on her swing in her backyard. Sherry was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all.



Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Bill Ford and Edna Houston and brother Joe Ford.



She is survived by her husband John Herring, stepmother Patricia Ford, children Todd Jensen, Keith Herring, Christy Herring, and brothers Bob Ford, Andrew Ford and Kevin Ford.



Information provided by the family.