More local students qualify for SkillsUSA National

COTTONWOOD — Valley Academy for Career & Technology Education (VACTE) has had a very successful year.

According to a Monday news release, the enrollment at VACTE has increased for the Career Technical Education (CTE) course offered for the central campus and concurrent enrolled courses with Yavapai College.

Several students have earned industry certification, which can get them an entry level or above job and a start to a successful career. A major part of the VACTE CTE program is the Career Technical Student Organizations.

This school year, the Educators Rising club at VACTE had eight students qualified to the National Ed Rising Conference and Contest in Orlando, Florida, June 29–July 2. Teacher Genna Adams and the club received a Silver Chapter Award and they had four state champions and 10 top 10 students in different educational teaching contests in Arizona at the state contest in Tucson March 20-22.

The Health Occupational Student Association (HOSA) state conference was held in Tucson on March 29–31. CNA teacher Sabrina Conway top took eight students to compete in nursing-related contest. Avery Whitesitt, Ryan Pry and Phoenix Mitchell competed in Biomedical Debate. Maggie Lincoln, Tristan Trezise and Kaylee Barrett competed in Creative Problem Solving, Ethan Cowgill competed in Sports Medicine and placed in the top 10, and Sofia Vasquez competed in Behavioral Health. Sofia is also qualified to go to the HOSA National Conference and compete in Health Care Issues on in Dallas.

The SkillsUSA Fire Science, Law Enforcement and Construction program completed in the state SkillsUSA contest in Phoenix on April 10–12. Braden Reay placed in the top seven in fire science.

VACTE has its first Arizona SkillsUSA State Officer in Shyann Hardy from the Law Enforcement program taught by Jennifer Choate. Shyann will represent Arizona as one of the seven officers at the Nations SkillsUSA conference in Atlanta on June 15-24.

The Law Enforcement program also competed in Crime Scene Investigation and placed in the top seven. The Law Enforcement program received a Silver Chapter Award and top five in the Community Service Project.

The SkillsUSA Construction program competed in carpentry, masonry, job interview, employability skills, electrical and several other individual contests. Travis Black, the teacher of the construction program, is a member of the SkillsUSA State Board of Directors. They received several top 10 placers.

The Construction Chapter won the Gold Chapter Award for the fifth year in a row. They were also selected by SkillsUSA Nationals as one of eight Model of Excellence chapters in the nation. They will compete in Atlanta for the national championship on June 19–24. The program also was selected as one of five in the nation Gold Metal chapters for the Presidential Community Service Award for them with well over 2500 hours of community service perform this year by the construct class members.

Erica Graves and Tristin Black received $1,000 each for a scholarship from SkillsUSA National Signing Day, which will be held at VACTE on May 4. The scholarship was submitted by Travis Black for the time and skills the two students have given and learned from while being in the construction program the last two years.

VACTE pays for the registration, travel, motel and meals for the students. VACTE uses the proceeds from the Redneck Roundup Demolition Derby held yearly in August in Camp Verde along with business sponsorship and a small amount of the VACTE budget. VACTE is looking for community support and donations to help the students attend these conferences and represent Verde Valley and Sedona.

For more information on VACTE CTE programs and sponsorship, please visit VACTE.com or call 928-634-7131 ext. 12.