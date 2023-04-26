Arts Academy Of Sedona presents Emerson Theater Collaborative’s production Of ‘Eurydice,’ a retelling of Orpheus myth, May 5-7

One of the most famous characters in Greek mythology is Orpheus, a musician, poet, and prophet, whose legend goes back to the fifth-century B.C. The child of Oeagrus, the King of Thrace, and the Muse Calliope, when Orpheus was grown he journeyed to Olympus to meet Apollo, the God of Music. Apollo was so impressed with Orpheus that he gave him a lyre, taught him how to play, and Orpheus became famous for his music. Everyone who heard Orpheus play or sing fell instantly in love with him, including a wood nymph named Eurydice. After they are married, Eurydice tragically dies, enters the Underworld, and Orpheus vows he will do anything to be reunited with her.

In 2003, playwright Sarah Ruhl reimagined the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of Eurydice. Twenty years later, the Emerson Theater Collaborative will present Ruhl’s ‘Eurydice’ on May 5, 6, 7 at the Black Box Theater at the Arts Academy of Sedona (in The Collective Sedona, Village of Oak Creek—7000 SR-179, STE C-100). Produced by Camilla Ross and Jon Capozzoli and Directed by Capozzoli, Ruhl’s story tells of the heroine dying too young on her wedding day and journeying to the underworld where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play offers a fresh perspective on a timeless love story. Featured actors in ‘Eurydice’ include Arizona locals Audrey Young, James Yaw, and Joan Westmoreland, along with out-of-state actors La Rivers (NYC), Elijah Manning (CT), Michael Richards (Michigan), and Rebekah Madebach (Florida). Lighting design by New Jersey-based Sarah Woods.

Performances of ‘Eurydice’ are on May 5 and 6 at 7 p.m., and May 7 at 2 p.m. (on-demand available). Ticket prices: $35 (advance purchase), $45 (at-the-door), $55 (advance/reserved seating; sit at table with your friends/family with drink tickets and table service available), and $165 (advance/reserved table of three for your friends/family with drink tickets and table service available). Sorry, no refunds! For tickets and a seating map, go to bit.ly/etc-eurydice23.