Celebrating Birds

Wipe the dust off your binoculars and get ready for the 2023 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival April 27-30 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park put on by the Verde Friends of the Verde River.

This year’s theme is “Riverside Residents” and the featured bird is the vermillion flycatcher, with art by Diane Iverson.

Dead Horse Ranch is a goldmine for bird watching and is the home for the festival. The park is the location for many of the birding activities and events.

Family Fun Day also is planned for Dead Horse at the Lagoons on Saturday. Friends have incorporated a free day of activities for those of all ages. Activities will include vendors, live birds and reptiles and more.

The festival’s field trips outside of Dead Horse Park include jaunts to places like Sycamore Canyon, Alcantara Vineyards, Sedona’s D.A Ranch, Flagstaff’s Kachina Wetlands, Camp Verde’s Rancho Tres Brias, Rimrock’s Wet Beaver Creek and many other places.

Some of the trips include easy walking while others incorporate moderate hiking with a steep incline or rugged terrain.

Field trips are each day of the festival and are a beginner to advanced level. Each field trip has a limited participant capacity, explained Friends.

“We have a fantastic lineup of local guides ready to show you some of their favorite spots in Central Arizona. The Verde River and its surrounding watershed is a prime destination for birdwatching.”

Rick Taylor, author of Birds of Arizona, is the keynote speaker for the event. A lifelong resident of Arizona, Rick conducted an eight-year study of the elegant trogon that led to the publication of trogons of the Arizona Borderlands in 1994.

His love of guiding resulted in lifelong friendships with people on six continents, as well as the opportunity to see and study all of the trogons and quetzals in the new world.

In 1995, the American Birding Association published his A Birder's Guide to Southeastern Arizona, which he revised in 2005. Birds of Arizona, his new book, was just released in 2022 by the R.W. Morse Company.

For more info about the festival or to register:

The Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival, is described as “the friendliest birding festival,” explains the Friends of the Verde River. It’s an annual celebration of birds, birders, and nature in the beautiful Verde Valley. This festival brings together experienced and amateur birders alike.

na.eventscloud.com/website/50890/home/

