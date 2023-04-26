Cottonwood Library hosts Open Mic for stories and poems

The Cottonwood Public Library is excited to host an Open Mic event in celebration of National Poetry Month & National Library Week on Friday, April 28.

The event will be hosted by Sierra Hutchinson, with special guest host Dahveed Nelson of the Last Poets. The theme for this month's Open Mic is "There is more to the story."

The library invites all community members to come and share their stories and poems. Whether you're an experienced storyteller or someone who has never performed before, the library welcomes you to share and grow with us.

To participate, sign up at the Reference Desk starting at 3 p.m. Performances - limited to 5 minutes per storyteller - will occur from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the fireplace. Attendees are welcome to drop in and enjoy the event at their leisure.

For more information visit Yavapai.events/event/open-mic-stories-poetry