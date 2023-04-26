Get ready for the Red Dirt Concert Series season

Every Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in May and Sept., the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will host the Red Dirt Concert Series at the Posse Grounds Pavilion at 525 Posse Grounds Rd., featuring a wide variety of musical acts.

The 2023 Spring Series will feature:

• Saith Band with show opener Damiyr – Friday, May 5 (this special kick-off show begins at 5 p.m.)

• Rooster Blackspur – Friday, May 12

• Foxy Koshka – Friday, May 19

• Rivers Run Wild – Friday, May 26

The 2023 Fall Series will feature:

• Him & Me – Friday, Sept. 1

• Sugar Moon – Friday, Sept. 8

• Local Honey – Friday, Sept. 15

• Big Daddy D & the Dynamites with opener Jeanie Carroll – Friday, Sept. 22

• The Electric Harp Guitar Group – Friday, Sept. 29

“This may be the most unique range of performers yet for the Red Dirt Concert Series. There’s a lot of talent coming to the Pavilion stage this year; every show is not-to-be-missed!” said city of Sedona Events and Rentals Technician Jason Vargo.

The Red Dirt Concert Series, originally established by the Friends of the Posse Grounds in partnership with the city of Sedona and sponsored in part by APS, is now in its seventh year of supporting local performers and community gathering.

For more information on Red Dirt Concert Series performers and other show details, visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s events page at SedonaAZ.gov/parkevents or call 928-282-7098.