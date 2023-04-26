Main Stage hosts ‘Beer School’ April 27

Join us for Main Stage’s ‘Beer School’ on Thursday, April 27. Arizona’s own Uncle Bears Brewery will be here to offer your education this month. ‘Beer School’ is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5. The event is 21 and over.

Karaoke on Friday, April 28 with Jesse Peterson is a great way to kick off the weekend, starts at 9 p.m. This event is 21 and over.

Saturday, April 29 is 80’s Night! With DJ X-Factor. Come dressed up in your favorite 80s gear and party like it’s 1989. DJ X- Factor will be playing all your favorite 80s hits, so come ready to get down on the dance floor. Music starts at 9 p.m. $1 off your first drink if you dress up! $5 cover is you’re not dressed up. This event is 21 and over.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main Street in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.