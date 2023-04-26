Meadowlark Ensemble returns to Northern Arizona for PECPAF Performance

Meadowlark features Rick Cyge’s guitar and mandolin with Lynn Trombetta’s flute and Irish whistles in a style described as “Pure Celtic-crossover magic.”

Weaving together an exciting mix of world influences, Celtic tunes, and original compositions, the ‘Meadowlark Ensemble’ performance also includes long-time members Allen Ames on violin and mandolin, Frank Smith on keyboard, and world-recognized percussionist, Step Raptis. Don’t miss this exciting performance on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde. For tickets, visit pecpaf.org.

Locals will recognize Cyge from his weekly solo finger-style performances in Sedona where he was voted ‘Best Musician in Sedona’ in the Kudos Reader’s Choice awards.

Cyge and flutist Lynn Trombetta formed ‘Meadowlark’ in 1993, performing for a small outdoor café in a beautiful pecan orchard. Originally, their repertoire was mostly Celtic music, but they soon evolved into creating their own music inspired by the natural settings.



The Meadowlark duo kept their Celtic underpinnings and became known for their performances of unique instrumental compositions inspired by the desert southwest region, including ‘Creek Spirit,’ written about Trombetta’s experience in the canyons of Sedona, where she spent her childhood summers and played her flute from high, allowing the sounds to waft down through Oak Creek.

Meadowlark has opened for concerts with both Acoustic Alchemy and pianist David Lanz at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and has performed in concert with some of the most notable contemporary musicians, including pianist Robin Spielberg, guitarist Eric Tingstad, and harp-guitarist John Doan. Their discography includes nine CD releases and dozens of digital singles available for streaming worldwide. Learn more and hear samples of their music at RickCyge.com/duos-and-ensembles.

