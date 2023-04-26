OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Take a hike, not a trip: Sedona Fire Chief gives advice for trail safety Tree Committee replants Camp Verde one branch at a time Sedona marketing approach may mirror Cottonwood’s Chipotle coming to Cottonwood Temperatures expected in 90s this weekend More local students qualify for SkillsUSA National Possible ‘community commercial kitchen’ on Camp Verde Council agenda Wednesday Camp Verde Council to interview interim manager finalists Tuesday NEED TO KNOW Nearly 600 Yavapai County employees may benefit from health insurance improvements

Subscribe Now
Wed, April 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: William & Goldie Bianconi

Originally Published: April 26, 2023 8:19 a.m.

William & Goldie Bianconi

A Celebration of Life for William & Goldie Bianconi will be on Saturday, April 29th at 1 p.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Lane, Prescott Valley, Arizona. Refreshments will be served following the service.

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News