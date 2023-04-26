Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Nuclear Now’ premiere April 28-May 4

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Nuclear Now’ showing April 28-May 4 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Climate Change: The existential crisis and challenge of our time. Director Oliver Stone passionately presents the possibility of meeting the challenge through the power of nuclear energy in his latest film ‘Nuclear Now.’

As fossil fuels continue to cook the planet, the world is finally becoming forced to confront the influence of large oil companies and tactics that have enriched a small group of corporations and individuals for generations.

Beneath our feet, Uranium atoms in the Earth’s crust hold incredibly concentrated energy. Science unlocked this energy in the mid-20th century, first for bombs and then to power submarines and the United States led the effort to generate electricity from this new source. However, in the mid-20th century, as societies began the transition to nuclear power and away from fossil fuels, a long-term PR campaign to scare the public began, funded in part by coal and oil interests. This campaign would sow fear about harmless low-level radiation and create confusion between nuclear weapons and nuclear power.

With unprecedented access to the nuclear industry in France, Russia, and the United States, iconic director Oliver Stone explores the possibility for the global community to overcome challenges like climate change and reach a brighter future through the power of nuclear energy — an option that may become the only viable way to ensure our continued survival sooner than we think.

Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, April 28 and 30 at 7 p.m.; Saturday and Wednesday, April 29 and May 3 at 6:30 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday, May 1 and 2 at 4 p.m.; and Thursday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.