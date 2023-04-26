Sedona Heritage Museum Hosts Local Author Roger Naylor for “Awesome Arizona”

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host a talk and book signing event on Wednesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with local author Roger Naylor. Naylor will speak about his new book ‘Awesome Arizona: 200 Amazing Facts About the Grand Canyon State,’ and he’ll stay afterwards to sign copies.

Arizona is rugged and gorgeous and historic and weird and funny and utterly magnificent. It’s full of unexpected surprises. In this new book, Naylor piles up the evidence. “In ‘Awesome Arizona,’ I’ve amassed 200 amazing facts and fascinating commentary about my beloved state. I capture the essence of Arizona from its wild and wooly past to its breathtaking scenery to its startling geology to its incredible diversity of cultures and terrain. This is the encyclopedia that lovers of Arizona have been craving,” says Naylor.

‘Awesome Arizona’ is an unabashed celebration of the 48th State. It’s chockfull of facts, information, anecdotes, historical tidbits, and humor. The book covers knowledge about trees that once shaded dinosaurs, the West’s most legendary gunfight, the world’s largest antique, the best preserved meteor crater on earth, where a post office still delivers mail by mule, the longest poker game in history, how Arizona saved the unicorn, and so much more.

When asked, Naylor says he gets tired of all the misconceptions about Arizona and wanted to set the record straight about the remarkable state he calls home. “I just thought someone needed to come out and say it. Arizona is awesome!”

This presentation is free and open to the public.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona, Arizona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.