SIFF partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘Across the Universe’ on Monday, May 1

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood!

‘Monday Movies on Main’ continues on Monday, May 1 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Across the Universe’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Beatles lovers come join us for this cinematic treasure!

The songs of the Beatles provide the sonic framework for this musical tale of romance, war and peace. ‘Across the Universe’ — from director Julie Taymor — is a revolutionary rock musical that re-imagines America in the turbulent late-1960s, a time when battle lines were being drawn at home and abroad.

When young dockworker Jude (Jim Sturgess) leaves Liverpool to find his estranged father in America, he is swept up by the waves of change that are re-shaping the nation. Jude falls in love with Lucy (Evan Rachel Wood), a rich but sheltered American girl who joins the growing anti-war movement in New York's Greenwich Village. As the body count in Vietnam rises, political tensions at home spiral out of control and the star-crossed lovers find themselves in a psychedelic world gone mad.

With a cameo by Bono, ‘Across the Universe’ is the kind of movie you watch again, like listening to a favorite album.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.