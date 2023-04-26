‘The Sound of Sedona’ screening and live concert Thursday, April 27

Film Festival Synopsis: When a promising young musician's career is nearly cut short after he loses his voice to a rare medical condition called spasmodic dysphonia, Tyler Carson must go on a rehabilitative journey of artistic experimentation and unconventional healing to find a new musical identity and redefine himself as a performer. By utilizing mindfulness and meditation, Tyler finds a way to heal despite being told he would never recover, and finds his place as an artist.

Before You Go... Who: Sedonya Conscious Living Center with Tyler Carson Fiddler on the Rock What: ‘The Sound of Sedona’ an international Multi-Award Winning documentary short film screening and Live Concert. Featuring symphony soloist and multi-genre looper violinist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. When: Thursday April 27 Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7-8:30 p.m. Where: Sedonya Conscious Living Center 120 Deer Trail Drive, Sedona, AZ 86336 just off State Route 89A How: Info@Sedonya.org phone: 832-748-0777 Tickets: $33

'The Sound of Sedona' concert event shares a hero's journey of individual perseverance, discovery and healing adventures. Tyler has been propelled by musical purpose as portrayed in detail through the film and then brought to life with a live performance by Fiddler on the Rock's signature multi-genre violin virtuosity. Through the evening you will experience the journey that took him from monthly botox injections in his throat, to lessons with Michael Jackson's singing coach and from India to A-list celebrity house concerts, altogether illuminating illness as an opportunity instead of an unending struggle. Uplifting, inspiring and healing, 'The Sound of Sedona' will wrap you in the hopeful promise of success through adversity and remind us all that the “impossible" is only a bold step yet to be taken.

Film is 20 min long followed by a 60 min concert and Q&A. Suitable for all ages.

To watch a trailer, visit Vimeo.com/259604198?embedded=true&source=video_title&owner=8135357. Hollywood California