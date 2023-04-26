Sugar Thieves, Jacqui Forman bring live music to Sound Bites Grill

Sound Bites Grill keeps the music pumping this weekend featuring The Sugar Thieves on Saturday, April 29, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and singer/songwriter Jacqui Forman on Sunday, April 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Sugar Thieves are a unique and captivating band hailing from Sedona, Arizona. With their distinct sound and dynamic live performances, this band has been making waves in the local music scene for over a decade.

They are known for their bluesy, soulful sound that draws on a wide range of influences including jazz, funk, rock, and Americana.

Their music is characterized by powerful vocals, tight harmonies, and exceptional musicianship. The band consists of a talented group of musicians, including Meredith Moore on vocals, Mikel Lander on guitar, Shea Marshall on drums, and Dave Libman on saxophone.

One of the hallmarks of The Sugar Thieves' music is their ability to blend different genres seamlessly. They take inspiration from the blues greats like Etta James and Howlin' Wolf, but also incorporate elements of funk and soul, as well as their own unique sound. This versatility is evident in their albums, which feature a range of styles and moods.

The Sugar Thieves are also known for their electrifying live performances. They have a reputation for delivering high-energy shows that get audiences dancing and singing along. Their live shows are a testament to their musicianship and showmanship and are not to be missed.

They are a band that stands out in the crowded music landscape. With their unique sound and dynamic live performances, they have earned a loyal following in Sedona and beyond. Whether you're a fan of the blues, soul, or just great music in general, The Sugar Thieves are a band that you won't want to miss.

Tickets for the Sugar Thieves performance can be purchased via the Sound Bites Grill Website at www.soundbitesgrill.com

Showcasing her talents at the Sound Bites Grill “Jazz & Juice” Sunday event, Jacqui Foreman creates the perfect mood for wine tasting and enjoying a laid-back Sunday meal.

From upbeat, toe-tapping tempos to sweet, melodic ballads, Jacqui Foreman will take you on a journey and uplift your spirits with her sweet voice and passionate connection to the music!

She delivers an eclectic mix of Folk and Classic Rock while sprinkling in old school Blues, Jazz, Soul and Country music.

She favors the classics and covers many well-known artists like, Bonnie Raitt, Nina Simone, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, James Taylor, CCR, The Beatles and Dolly Parton as well as more modern artists like, Tom Petty, Tracy Chapman, Jewel, Sheryl Crow, Leon Bridges and Amy Winehouse.

She captivates audiences with her soulful voice and unique sound. With a career spanning over two decades, Jacqui has established herself as one of the most beloved musicians in the Sedona area and beyond.

Her musical journey began when she was just a child. She grew up in a family of musicians and was exposed to a wide variety of music from an early age. She learned to play the guitar and piano and started singing in her church choir. As she grew older, she began to explore different genres of music and found her passion in blues and soul.

Her original songs are as eclectic in style as her choices in cover songs as Jacqui uses all of her influences and her personal and world experiences to weave stories with a positive message of hope and perseverance.

Her shows incorporate loops of vocal harmonies, beats tapped out on her guitar, shakers and tambourine and rhythm guitar which she layers over while she sings her soul out, plays guitar leads or piano. There is no cover charge for this performance

Make it a point to catch them this weekend performing on the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2713. Tickets can be purchased via their website.