Verde Valley Humane Society’s Art for the Animals Sale

Animals have inspired artists since cave walls became ideal canvases. The Verde Valley Humane Society is hosting an art event to celebrate the love of all animals through art, especially the homeless Verde Valley pets we care for until they find their forever homes.

The sale, in the Clemenceau Auditorium in Cottonwood on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include a wide range of media showing the fascination artists have with animals. Our donors include well-known professionals, emerging artists, and talented artists in all media. Collectors and animal lovers have donated animal-themed art, items, crafts and books. Find affordable animal art of all sizes and media to celebrate animals in art.

Contributing artists include Larry Kane, Carol and Rick Gondolfo, Jan Bruso, MaryBeth Groseta, Art Gecko, Jan Marc Quisumbing, Connie Townsend, Sandra Beck, and Derwin Maney. In addition what’s going to be great fun about this sale is the wide range of media new and vintage, plus animal-themed books and boutique items.

In addition to the donated art, Art for the Animals Chair Cindy Woxen wanted to bring attention to those Verde Valley shelter dogs who’ve been with us longest. She says, “I wanted to make the sale both for and about animals—and by animals, so we made it possible for some of longest residents to create art.” The chosen dogs were offered canvases and paint placed in plastic bags, conveniently covered with peanut butter. They worked hard using their appetites for creativity until their masterpieces were complete. Artwork by some of our most artistic adoptable dogs will be sold to support their stay with us or discount their adoption fees.

A group of our not-so-starving shelter dog artists created a large collaborative abstract expressionist art project that will be raffled at the sale. Raffle winners are welcome to meet the artists at a later time at the Verde Valley Humane shelter.

In addition to the sale, Verde Valley Humane has sponsored a children’s art contest with the theme Kindness to Animals for children 4-12. Entries will be exhibited at the Arts for Animals Sale and all attendees will have the opportunity to select three winners by People’s Choice votes. The winning students’ will receive prizes.

The art sale and raffle and the children’s art exhibit will take place in the Clemenceau Auditorium, 1 North Willard in Cottonwood on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 928-634-7387, visit VerdeValleyHumane.org, or view some of the variety of donations on Facebook @HumaneSocietyVerdeValley.