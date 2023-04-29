Northern Arizona Healthcare hires new CEO

FLAGSTAFF—Northern Arizona Healthcare has hired its next chief executive officer.

The Board of Directors announced the hiring of David Cheney, MBA, FACHE, Wednesday, April 26. Previous CEO Florence Spyrow resigned in August. Since then, Chief Operating Officer Josh Tinkle has been filling in as acting CEO.

According to NAH, Cheney is scheduled to start July 10. NAH has medical centers and health facilities in Flagstaff, Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona.

A native Arizonan originally from North Scottsdale, said he was drawn to NAH by its mission statement and its articulation of that mission.

“NAH’s mission of ‘improving health and healing people’ really resonated with me,” Cheney said. “Healthcare is more than just taking care of the sick. We have to evolve healthcare to more than just healing people but making sure we’re using preventive ideas, trying to keep the community healthy.”

He was previously an executive at Banner Health and Samaritan Health System in Arizona. Most recently, he was CEO of Sutter Health Center in Sacramento, California, for about five years before being named CEO of Sutter Health Hospitals across Northern California in January 2022.

Cheney said he was attracted by the 50-year history of the healthcare system in Northern Arizona and is enthusiastic about being part of that.

He is coming into a network that has accumulated trust issues with some residents of the Verde Valley after very public healthcare provider turnover. It has been filling in holes in the staff with regular hiring the past few months. NAH is also in the middle of a proposed major expansion that will see the move of the Flagstaff Medical Center to the south side of town to create a “health and wellness village.”

“For me, my top assignment is to listen and learn,” Cheney said.

That means spending 30-60 days on listening-and-learning tours among physicians, staff, the community and government agencies.

“Everything starts from there,” he said. “If you don’t listen, you won’t be very successful.”

He said his job is to decide the direction with the board of directors and to “inspire people to do their very best, and to remove obstacles.”

He wants to use those tours to gather information on the expectations of the community and the staff, their current perceptions of the strengths, opportunities and weaknesses of the organization.

“There should be a lot of pride in NAH in the community, both in Verde Valley and in Flagstaff,” he said. “Sometimes when people live in your community, you kind of lost track of how good they are.”

Cheney said he does not see himself as a “top down, dictatorial person” but as a servant to the people on the staff and in the community.

He said he is very concerned about the future of rural healthcare across the country. He cited numbers showing more than 50% of U.S. hospitals not showing a positive financial outcome last year.

“Mr. Cheney’s decades of health care executive leadership will position him to lead NAH in the next phase of our mission to improve health and heal people in the communities we serve,” William Riley, PhD, chair of the NAH Board of Directors said in the announcement statement. “His prior experience at health care systems in Arizona shows he understands the complexity of health care needs and delivery in our unique state.”

Tinkle plans to work with Cheney during the transition and resume his permanent role as COO upon Cheney’s arrival, according to the announcement. Cheney is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives and also is a Fellow in the ACHE. Cheney earned his Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University and his bachelor’s degree at the University of Arizona.