NEED TO KNOW

Mothers RISE to recognize teachers Council gives nod to working budget Verde Valley Fair starts Wednesday Northern Arizona Healthcare hires new CEO Copper Fire won't seek bond for now Cottonwood man accused of sex abuse, kidnapping Habitat for Humanity get help from Hilton to build home for family of 6 Verde Ranger District continue mop up after prescribed burn Take a hike, not a trip: Sedona Fire Chief gives advice for trail safety

Sun, April 30
By Paige Daniels
Originally Published: April 30, 2023 12:18 a.m.

The Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for Konnect Wellness Center, a branch of Steps to Recovery Homes on Thursday, April 20.

Konnect Wellness is an outpatient treatment center to help support the road to recovery and sobriety.

For more information, visit StepsToRecoveryHomes.org.

The Camp Verde Tree Advisory Committee is hosting its annual spring plant, shrub and small tree sale on Saturday, May 6.

The Camp Verde TAC is comprised of volunteers who plant trees around the Town of Camp Verde through donations and fundraisers.

The plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot on the south side of the Camp Verde Community Library at 130 Black Bridge Road.

The Verde Valley District Modified Motorcycle Association is hosting the 28th annual ‘Jester Memorial Run 2023’ on Saturday, May 13, to pay tribute to those that have passed away the previous year.

The Jester Memorial Run 2023 is open to the public with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the ride beginning at 10:30.

The event will feature prizes, drawings, music, food, and more. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger.

For more information, call 928-300-2242.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Commission meets Monday, May y1 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

Agenda items include a presentation, discussion and review of Public Works Department and the relationship with parks and recreation; a presentation, discussion and review of the Camp Verde Sports Complex progress; a presentation, discussion and review of the Maintenance Division and their role in parks and recreation; a review and discussion regarding the Commission’s public questions and talking points for communication with the general public; and a review and discussion of the options and methodology for naming Town parks and recreational facilities.

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley Social Action Committee is continuing to collect food for the local Sedona food pantry. Please drop off cans or boxes of non-perishable foods in the bin provided for collections at the bottom of the stairs leading to the synagogue sanctuary. Items for the Summer Survival Kits, such as deep woods bug spray, sun screen, and hats, etc. are also appreciated.

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, located at 100 Meadow Lark Drive off Route 179 in Sedona, is a welcoming, egalitarian, inclusive congregation dedicated to building a link from the past to the future by providing religious, educational, social and cultural experiences. Messages to the office telephone at 928-204-1286 will be answered during the week. Visitors are welcome to attend services. Updated information is available on the website jcsvv.org.

