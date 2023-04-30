Obituary: Dion Christopher Fortune
Dion Christopher Fortune
1999 - 2023
Dion Christopher Fortune of Camp Verde, Arizona was born January 12, 1999, and unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Camp Verde, Arizona. His friends and family are deeply saddened by his unforeseen passing.
Dion is survived by his, father Christopher Fortune, his mother Brandy Allen, his grandparents Don and Cheryl Tripp. He will be forever remembered and loved by his siblings, Deshon Tripp, Jayda Fortune, Tigger Ramos, Jeremy Sutton, and Tiana Poindexter. He will also be forever remembered by his niece Divinity Rose Ramos and his nephew Diamond Jensen. Dion is predeceased by his long-time closest friend Tyler Sessler.
Dion was born in Salt Lake City, Utah at the LDS Hospital. He moved to Camp Verde, Arizona at the age of 4. Dion was an upbeat man filled with determination and possessed many talents. As an athlete he was a remarkable football player, especially as a quarterback. An incredible point guard on the basketball court. A music enthusiast with a way of words making him a lyrical mastermind. Whenever Dion put his mind to something, he executed it with precision.
Dion was an upright, honest person. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He cared deeply for those around him and often times brought a saving grace to them. He had a spirit of kindness and was a very humorous individual. He could turn anyone’s bad day into the best day of their lives. He was an amazing brother, an outstanding friend, and an inspirational uncle. He had a positive impact on many lives. He will be forever missed. Until We Meet Again. Fly High Dion.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 360 S. 5th Street, Camp Verde, AZ 86322, followed by a reception.
Condolences, favorite memories and photos can be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
