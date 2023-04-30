OFFERS
Obituary: Don Ray Newton Jr.

Don Ray Newton Jr.

Don Ray Newton Jr.

Originally Published: April 30, 2023 1:18 a.m.

Don Ray Newton Jr.

1958 - 2023

Don Ray Newton Jr. (Donnie), age 64, of Sedona, Arizona passed away on April 17, 2023.

Donnie was born on August 31, 1958 to Don and Billie Jean Newton. He was a lifelong Arizona resident and loved everything outdoors. Those who knew him best knew that he was most in his element when he was hunting, fishing, trapping, camping or just breathing in that fresh mountain air.

Donnie met his wife Patty while working for her brother and claimed, “Love at first sight.” The two shared 38 years together and raised two children, Donnie Ray and Shawna.

Donnie was a hardworking and generous man, continually pouring himself out to help others. He knew the love of family, friends, and most importantly the love of the Lord. His passing was peaceful and his loved ones are comforted in the confidence that they will see him again.

Donnie is preceded in death by his mother Billie Jean Newton, grandparents Arthur and Lucille Newton, Sophie Brotton, Bill Brock and Bob Black.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Patty Newton; son Donnie Ray Newton and fiance Jennie; daughter Shawna Williams and husband Coleton, parents Don Sr. and Bobbie Newton; brother Keith Newton, grandchildren Kody, Ashley, Kole, Aspen, Isaac, and Owen and great-grandson Judah.

There will be a potluck celebration of life for Donnie on May 6th, 2:00 p.m. at the Newton’s Ranch in Sedona.

Information provided by the family.

