Obituary: Lee Diane Smith

Originally Published: April 30, 2023 1:13 a.m.

Lee Diane Smith

1942 - 2023

Lee Diane Smith, beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away at 81 years, in early April.

She was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was raised in Arizona. Some years later, she moved to California, and she moved again, to Cottonwood, Arizona.

Diane loved her friends, and the morning light as she climbed the hill with her beloved dog.

Information provided by the family.

