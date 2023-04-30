OFFERS
Rebuttal: Camp Verde P&Z uses common sense, informed discretion

Originally Published: April 30, 2023 12:30 a.m.

photo

Bill Tippett, Camp Verde

David Dane’s recent commentary “Camp Verde deserves better governance of zoning rules” begs the question, who is Camp Verde?

Is it Mr. Dane and his cabal of concerned citizens or is it the people he didn’t mention who came out in numbers greater than his to support their neighbor’s roping arena? Seeing that he didn’t even bother to acknowledge their existence, they apparently aren’t a part of Mr. Dane’s Camp Verde.

But Camp Verde is full of and founded by people who grow food and raise animals primarily for sustenance, not as a hobby. It has neighbors who support a small roping arena where a quickly disappearing skill is still learned and practiced, a skill we all might need again someday.

That’s the rural character we desire and is clearly expressed in our 2016 General Plan, one of two comprehensive guiding documents I am expected to use as a commissioner when expressing my opinions, or personal assessment if you prefer.

No one denies some things need fixing and updated in the zoning code and why a joint meeting with P&Z and council was planned months ago and convened on the same date Mr. Dane’s commentary was published.

Code Enforcement should be provided with better direction to continue using common sense and informed discretion so they are no longer attacked and maligned for just doing their job.

I think most of the people of Camp Verde believe in the rule of law. I also think all of the people Mr. Dane wants to leave out of the conversation believe in common sense and the use of reasonable judgment as well.

There are many things to improve here but my sense is no one believes Camp Verde can be better. It already is and most of us like it this way, including retirees.

Do we want people coming here and forcing their sensibilities on us by using the cudgel of ridicule and shame?

An olive branch has been extended to Mr. Dane and his cohort of concerned citizens but refused on many occasions. They have no regard for their neighbors who don’t support their views and stand firm that it’s either their way or no way. That’s not how neighbors work things out in towns like Camp Verde.

Camp Verde people pitch in to help and if they can’t they cheer from the sidelines, not heap derision and contempt using mischaracterizations and false accusations.

There’s an open seat on the Planning & Zoning Commission. Please join and help improve Camp Verde constructively.

Bill Tippett is a local business owner, Camp Verde resident and a member of the Camp Verde Planning & Zoning Commission.

