Obituary: Darlene M. Howe

Darlene M. Howe

1942 - 2023

Darlene M. Howe, 81, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born to Norman and Marie Hansen on Feb. 6, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota and moved to Tucson, Arizona over 70 years ago.





Darlene graduated from Catalina High School in 1960. She then attended Arizona State College in Flagstaff, where she met her husband of 61 years, Fred Howe. Darlene went on to work with the Chamber of Commerce in Kearny, Arizona.





She enjoyed quilting and crocheting.





She is preceded in death by her parents Norman and Marie Hansen, stepfather Harvey Koerner. She is survived by her husband, Fred Howe; son, Danny (Melissa) Howe of Camp Verde, AZ; daughter, Sheryl Hitchcock of Sun City, AZ; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.





Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood, Arizona, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Darlene Howe to Arizona Lutheran Academy, (alacoyotes.org).



Information provided by the family.