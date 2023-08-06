OFFERS
NEED TO KNOW Milo’s first day of school Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District is in dire need of paraprofessionals Fatalities up locally and across the state A Day in the Life ... of Sgt. Jaden Jenkins Camp Verde Town Hall buying more land for offices City Hall, chamber rehash contract NAH sports physicals raise over $2,000 for local schools City Council approves cell tower Clarkdale has its Night Out

Obituary: Darlene M. Howe

Originally Published: August 6, 2023 12:33 a.m.

1942 - 2023

Darlene M. Howe, 81, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born to Norman and Marie Hansen on Feb. 6, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota and moved to Tucson, Arizona over 70 years ago.

Darlene graduated from Catalina High School in 1960. She then attended Arizona State College in Flagstaff, where she met her husband of 61 years, Fred Howe. Darlene went on to work with the Chamber of Commerce in Kearny, Arizona.

She enjoyed quilting and crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents Norman and Marie Hansen, stepfather Harvey Koerner. She is survived by her husband, Fred Howe; son, Danny (Melissa) Howe of Camp Verde, AZ; daughter, Sheryl Hitchcock of Sun City, AZ; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood, Arizona, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Darlene Howe to Arizona Lutheran Academy, (alacoyotes.org).

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.

