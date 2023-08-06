Obituary: Grace A. Iverson

Grace A. Iverson died peacefully at home on June 5, 2023 with her beloved Beagle Sparky right next to her. She was born in Los Angeles to Doris and Winfield Anderson and grew up living on The Strand in Hermosa Beach, where she first experienced what would be a lifelong love of the natural world.



After attending UCLA and earning her teaching credential, she spent her professional life teaching junior high school science in Hermosa Beach. She loved teaching and her students loved her. There she met her husband, John (Ted) Iverson, also a science teacher at the same school.



Grace and Ted spent school holidays in the desert collecting rocks and other artifacts, and summers at Lake Alminor fishing. They were happily married for 47 years.





When Grace retired, the couple moved to Cottonwood, Arizona. They began traveling to Minnesota in their motorhome every summer, where they enjoyed time in their cabin on Lake Julia, a place Grace cherished. This is where she found peace, and deepened her connection to nature.



Road trips in the motorhome, fishing, collecting beautiful rocks, and raising Beagles were Grace’s joys. She and Ted had four Beagles over the years: Cain, Buster, Barney and Sparky. In Cottonwood, she met the wonderful people who took their dogs to the park every day, and they became an important part of her life. Those who knew her appreciated her sense of humor, her kindness and her sharp mind.



Grace’s brother John and sister Barbara predeceased her.



Her family of nephews, nieces, neighbors and in-laws will have private memorial celebrations of Grace’s life. Her wish would be that you go for a walk with your dog or sit by a window looking at the beautiful ocean, desert or lake.





