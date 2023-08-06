Obituary: Jayleen Earl Campbell
Jayleen Earl Campbell
1954 - 2023
Jayleen June Earl Campbell passed away after an illness, on July 21, 2023 in Camp Verde, Arizona. She was born at Marcus J. Lawrence Memorial Hospital on May 21, 1954, to Kenneth Earl and Norma (Cook) Earl.
Jayleen graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1972.
She was predeceased by her son Caleb Donald Kastner, and her father Kenneth Eugene Earl.
She is survived by her mother, Norma June (Cook) Earl, her son, Joshua Ian Kastner, her siblings, Maureen (Earl) White, Valerie (Earl) Bonsor, Kenneth Craig Earl, and Kris Andrew Earl.
We loved Jayleen. We will hold dear our memories of her, and rejoice in believing that she is holding her baby once again in heaven.
Information provided by the family.
