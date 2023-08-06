OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW Milo’s first day of school Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District is in dire need of paraprofessionals Fatalities up locally and across the state A Day in the Life ... of Sgt. Jaden Jenkins Camp Verde Town Hall buying more land for offices City Hall, chamber rehash contract NAH sports physicals raise over $2,000 for local schools City Council approves cell tower Clarkdale has its Night Out

Subscribe Now
Sun, Aug. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Jayleen Earl Campbell

Originally Published: August 6, 2023 12:32 a.m.

Jayleen Earl Campbell

1954 - 2023

Jayleen June Earl Campbell passed away after an illness, on July 21, 2023 in Camp Verde, Arizona. She was born at Marcus J. Lawrence Memorial Hospital on May 21, 1954, to Kenneth Earl and Norma (Cook) Earl.

Jayleen graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1972.

She was predeceased by her son Caleb Donald Kastner, and her father Kenneth Eugene Earl.

She is survived by her mother, Norma June (Cook) Earl, her son, Joshua Ian Kastner, her siblings, Maureen (Earl) White, Valerie (Earl) Bonsor, Kenneth Craig Earl, and Kris Andrew Earl.

We loved Jayleen. We will hold dear our memories of her, and rejoice in believing that she is holding her baby once again in heaven.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News