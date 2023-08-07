OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 07
Knives out as YCSO responds to weekend fights

Originally Published: August 7, 2023 12:27 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to two reported stabbing incidents over the weekend, including a fracas at a home near Cottonwood.

Law enforcement was called around 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to a home on South Posse Trail. Reporting parties said a woman identified as Wanda Derby began fighting with two people, allegedly hitting a man in the face and breaking his glasses and kicking a woman in the leg.

“A third man tried to stop Derby from any further violence by restraining her from the back, but she still managed to stab him in the arm,” YCSO reported.

Though the injuries were described as minor, Derby was arrested and booked on the felony count of aggravated assault as well as other charges.

It was an even more serious situation in Cordes Lakes on Saturday, Aug. 5. Deputies arrested another woman in another stabbing incident that is now being investigated as attempted murder.

Deputies responded to a call on East Zaragoza that evening. The caller stated that Carla Curtiss, 42, had stabbed her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend. While deputies were en route, YCSO 911 received a call from Curtiss herself, saying she had been assaulted.

At the scene, Curtiss was outside her vehicle and the reported victim was “on her porch bleeding from multiple stab wounds” when deputies arrived. Curtiss was placed under arrest. YCSO reported the two women had been in a dispute about Curtiss being at the residents, and the fight turned physical with Curtiss producing a knife.

Mayer Fire District treated the victim, and she was eventually transported to Deer Valley North, where she was reported in stable condition.

Curtiss was booked at Yavapai County Jail on allegations of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon, endangerment and trespassing in the first degree, all related to domestic violence.

