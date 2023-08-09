Anthony Mazzella ‘Legends of Guitar’ concert returns to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 12

On Saturday, Aug. 12, Anthony Mazzella’s ‘Legends of Guitar’ concert will be rocking the Mary Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Anthony has added new songs to his repertoire so be sure to come hear his latest interpretations of guitar classics.

‘Legends of Guitar’ is a tribute show to famous guitar players and their music. The show features world renowned guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella who plays it all live. Legendary guitarists whose music is featured in the show are Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Jimi Page (Led Zeppelin), The Edge (U2), Pete Townsend (The Who), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), George Harrison (The Beatles), Segovia and more.

“You’ve gotta let Zeppelin possess you if you’re gonna do it right,” guitarist extraordinaire Anthony Mazzella revealed to the audience, deep into his set of the one-man-show “Legends of Guitar”. Sedona music lovers, take notice! It doesn’t get much more perfect than this. The dazzling spectacle witnessed at Relics Roadhouse saw one of the most highly skilled musical artists in the country musically “making love” to his cherished guitars on stage, channeling the raw power of living and deceased guitar legends. The energy birthed from this musical ceremony held the audience spellbound in its passionate embrace.

The guitarist’s storytelling is equally engaging. Ever wonder how a musician of this caliber got his original inspiration? As a boy, Mazzella’s ear tuned out vocalists altogether. “I only listened to the guitar parts on my records. I often had no idea what the singer was singing about. Guitarists are the mad-scientist composers of the band, the rest of the band just kind of falls in behind them.” From The Who’s Pete Townsend to Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, Mazzella saw his destiny in his rock idols. You might be surprised that his first group was a heavy-metal Iron Maiden cover band! Yes, you might get a taste of Iron Maiden, flamenco-style that is, but you’ll also hear jaw-dropping renditions of Jimi Hendrix’ like All Along the Watchtower and Little Wing, and classic tunes from Stevie Ray Vaughn, The Beatles, and Chris Isaak. One local super-fan Isabella Green commented, “Anthony does miracles for me with his guitar; his talent moves me to the very core of my Soul!”

Anthony Mazzella is a professional recording artist, concert guitarist and producer. BILLBOARD Magazine describes him as "the new generation of guitar hero" and GUITAR ONE magazine voted him "one of the top ten guitarists in the country" Anthony released 6 CD's and currently performs regularly statewide in Arizona.

A video demo of the show, photos, and reviews can be seen at AnthonyMazzella.com.

Anthony Mazzella’s ‘Legends of Guitar’ concert will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.