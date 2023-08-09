‘Coraline’ worldwide encore Aug. 14 and 15 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present the encore of ‘Coraline’ showing Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 15 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

From Henry Selick (‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ and ‘James and the Giant Peach’) and based on the novella of the same name by author Neil Gaiman, ‘Coraline’ is a wondrous, thrilling, fun and suspenseful adventure.

A young girl walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life — only much better. But when this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home.

The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French.

This digitally-remastered worldwide film event includes a special introduction and new, never-before-seen footage. Join key members of the creative filmmaking team for an up-close and personal return to the worlds of Coraline, explored through unique behind-the-scenes stories, key artifacts, puppets, and costumes from the groundbreaking, stop-motion animated film: ‘Coraline.’

“Coraline” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 15 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.