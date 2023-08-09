‘Drinkin and Thinkin’ with Tay and Sam at Main Stage

We have trivia on Aug. 10 at Main Stage, ‘Drinkin and Thinkin’ with Tay and Sam. Trivia starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.

Saturday, Aug. 12 at Main Stage we have Arizona’s own FOTA. This local band will be bringing you their own unique sound featuring the truth paired with the true frequency of 432hz and rock n’ roll. 423hz is based in nature and therefore it generates healthy effects among the listeners. Show starts at 8 p.m., no cover and 21+.

Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School, collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.