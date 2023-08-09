Eagle's Nest Nutrition first open mic hosted by Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Eagle's Nest Nutrition located at 70 Bell Rock Plaza in the VOC will have its first open mic on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. hosted by the Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo Kaleidoscope Redrocks.

"We think the VOC is in need of some fun local events and we aim to provide a great place for that purpose," explain Callie and Craig, owners of the newly opened coffee, tea and smoothie shop. "Sunday afternoon seems to be a good time to finish the weekend before the start of the new week for some fun, relaxing and creative activity and what's better than some local talent expressing themselves to entertain others," they say and "of course, our menu items will be available and maybe some special surprises too!"

Gracie, 17 and Tivona Moskoff, 14 will host the open mic with their full band set up for those excited to play with backup instruments and vocals or performers can do their own solo thing if they prefer. "We want to give musicians the chance to collaborate, as we love doing very often at our shows," shared the sisters. "Recently, we opened for the world touring band the Vandoliers from Dallas and we were even invited to join 'the boys' on stage for a couple songs, which was a real thrill," said the ladies. KR performs around Sedona, the Verde Valley, Prescott and Flagstaff but are really happy to play in the Village at Callie and Craig's awesome place. "It's more than just a typical coffee shop - it's the result of passion, hard work and love by Callie and Craig to create a comfortable, friendly, local hangout - they even have ping pong, pacman, foosball, chess and board games for patrons to enjoy," express Gracie and Tivona.

Come share your musical, comedic, magic or poetic talent for fellow locals and visiting tourists at Eagle's Nest Nutrition on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and as a recurring event on the second Sunday of the month. "So, let's pack the house to support the performers," exclaimed Craig and Callie!