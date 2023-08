Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 8/10 5pm Mark & Julia

Sat 8/12 2pm Aces ‘N’ Eights

Sun 8/13 2pm Doug Johnson Band

Tues 8/15 5pm Still Willin’ Duo

Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

928-567-7900

Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9pm. Doors open 8:30pm.

Fri & Sat 8/11 & 12 • Chaka & Friends • Variety

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Open every day for lunch at noon. Always 21 and older only - Late night menu available

Wed 8/9 Open Mike (7pm-12am)

Thurs 8/10 Karaoke by AllStar (9pm-1am)

Fri 8/11 Cult 45 (9pm-1am)

Sat 8/12 DJ Johnny K (9pm-1am)

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Zadie’s Kitchen is open inside of the brewery Thurs-Sun at 2pm

Fri 8/11 – Sister and the Sun (6 to 9)

Sat 8/12 – Doug Johnson Band (6 to 9)

Sun 8/13 – Everett (4 to 7)

Tues 8/15 – TUESDAY NIGHT KARAOKE! (8-11pm)

RedWall Lounge

2130 Shelby Drive, Sedona

928-554-1033

redwalllounge.com

Open Thurs-Sun 4-10pm

Happy Hour Mondays & Wednesdays 2:30-5:30pm

Redwall Whiskey & Bourbon infused Cigars available to purchase

Thurs 8/10- DJ Tomason (6 to 9)

Sun 8/13- Sharon Silverstien (6 to 9)

duet acoustic



Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

8/9 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Ed Cooper, Acoustic Rock n’ Roll 6-9

8/10 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10

8/11 Life Is Beautiful, Original Rock & Covers 7-10

8/12 Paint Along For Fun 11-1:30; Wine Tasting w/ music by Carl Hull, Pianist Singer Songwriter 3-5:30; D.L. Harrison, Americana, Blues, Funk & Soul 7-10

8/13 Martini & the Pope, Fun Funky Rockin’ Covers & Originals 6-9

8/15 K.B. Bren, Acoustic Originals & Covers 6-9

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Wed 8/9 - The Hilton Resort - Sedona 7-9

Fri 8/11 - DA Vines - Cottonwood 6-8

Sat 8/12 - The Lodge at 5600 - Pine 1-4 Tues 8/15: The 10/12 Lounge - Clarkdale 5-8

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Sun 8/13, 3-5:30pm - OPEN MIC HOSTED BY KR - Eagles Nest Nutrition, 70 Bell Rock Plaza, Suite A, Village of Oak Creek

Menagerie

Thurs 8/17 - Prescott Courthouse Square, Summer Concerts, 6:30-8:30pm

Tommy Rocks

Tommy Anderson & Bill Bassett (New Zealand)

Sat, Aug 12, 7 - 10 PM, The Old Corral, Cornville AZ

Wed, Aug 16, 5 - 9 PM, Jerome Humane Society WOOFSTOCK Fundraiser, The Spirit Room, Jerome AZ

Toucan Eddy

Sat 8/12, 7 To 10pm - Pj’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez Dr., Village of Oak Creek