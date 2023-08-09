OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
New homeless home rising Camp Verde Library teaches free technology class Verde Valley Imagination Library putting books in children’s hand Camp Verde water rates may increase, accommodate capital improvements Rent tax eliminated for Verde Valley Camp Verde books divide a community Council to talk about adult entertainment Knives out as YCSO responds to weekend fights NEED TO KNOW Milo’s first day of school

Subscribe Now
Wed, Aug. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Gisela “Gizzy” Potokar

Gisela “Gizzy” Potokar

Gisela “Gizzy” Potokar

Originally Published: August 9, 2023 midnight

Gisela “Gizzy” Potokar

1943 - 2023

Gisela “Gizzy” Potokar raised her heart to heaven on July 22, 2023. Born in Haldensleben, Germany on July 9, 1943, her family was no stranger to the struggles of the war. They escaped East Germany in 1949 and were sponsored by some family members to cross the ocean to America in 1951. Gizzy started her citizenship application in 1957 and was granted her citizenship on April 6, 1964. She was so proud to be an American.

She met her soul mate, Raymond Potokar, at a friend’s wedding in Cleveland, Ohio and they married shortly after on May 8, 1965. They were married for 49 years before Ray passed away in 2014. They are probably dancing polkas together up in heaven as we speak.

Preceded in death by her parents William and Maria Weiss, her in-laws Tony and Gail Potokar.

She is survived by her three children, William Potokar, Douglas (Blessie) Potokar and Doris McKinley; two grandsons and two granddaughters.

Gizzy and Ray shared a love of adventure with their motto: “Why Not!” They moved to Colorado in 1973, then onto Arizona in 1983. She was an artist and created hundreds of oil paintings that are shared across the United States with friends and family. She loved horses and fishing. They took their dream trip to Alaska in 2001 with their RV and Jeep. Gizzy loved her friends and family dearly and will be missed by all.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News