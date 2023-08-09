Obituary: Gisela “Gizzy” Potokar

Gisela “Gizzy” Potokar

1943 - 2023

Gisela “Gizzy” Potokar raised her heart to heaven on July 22, 2023. Born in Haldensleben, Germany on July 9, 1943, her family was no stranger to the struggles of the war. They escaped East Germany in 1949 and were sponsored by some family members to cross the ocean to America in 1951. Gizzy started her citizenship application in 1957 and was granted her citizenship on April 6, 1964. She was so proud to be an American.

She met her soul mate, Raymond Potokar, at a friend’s wedding in Cleveland, Ohio and they married shortly after on May 8, 1965. They were married for 49 years before Ray passed away in 2014. They are probably dancing polkas together up in heaven as we speak.



Preceded in death by her parents William and Maria Weiss, her in-laws Tony and Gail Potokar.

She is survived by her three children, William Potokar, Douglas (Blessie) Potokar and Doris McKinley; two grandsons and two granddaughters.

Gizzy and Ray shared a love of adventure with their motto: “Why Not!” They moved to Colorado in 1973, then onto Arizona in 1983. She was an artist and created hundreds of oil paintings that are shared across the United States with friends and family. She loved horses and fishing. They took their dream trip to Alaska in 2001 with their RV and Jeep. Gizzy loved her friends and family dearly and will be missed by all.

Information provided by the family.