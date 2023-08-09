SIFF presents ‘Death Becomes Her’ flashback Aug. 17

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Death Becomes Her’ on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Death Becomes Her’ is the second film in a month-long tribute to Meryl Streep with a special ‘Meryl-thon’ series in August featuring a different Meryl Streep film each week.

Streep was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in ‘Death Becomes Her.’ The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

When a fading actress learns of an immortality treatment, she sees it as a way to outdo her long-time rival in Robert Zemeckis’ 1992 comedy ‘Death Becomes Her,’ starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis and Isabella Rossellini.

When a novelist loses her man to a movie star and former friend, she winds up in a psychiatric hospital. Years later, she returns home to confront the now-married couple, looking radiant. Her ex-husband's new wife wants to know her secret and discovers that she has been taking a mysterious drug which grants eternal life to the person who drinks it. The actress follows suit, but discovers that immortality has a price.

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.