SIFF presents ‘The Pod Generation’ premiere Aug. 11-17

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Pod Generation’ showing Aug. 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

‘The Pod Generation’ stars Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Vinette Robinson.

Sophie Barthes’ third feature film is set in the very near future world where AI is all the rage and technology has trumped nature in nearly every aspect of life.

Discover a new natural. ‘The Pod Generation’ follows Rachel (Emilia Clarke) and Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a New York couple who are ready to start a family. As a rising tech company executive, Rachel lands a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal footing by way of mobile, artificial wombs, or pods.

Alvy, a botanist and devoted purist about the natural environment, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to take a leap of faith. And so, begins the wild ride on their tech-paved path to parenthood.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11, 12 and 13 at 6:30 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 15 at 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 3:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.