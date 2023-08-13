OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW Firefighters douse fire on Kerley Lane Watching storms over Verde Valley Council splits on need for ‘adult entertainment’ ordinance Hunting Verde Santa Fe water leaks Game & Fish swears in wardens in Cottonwood Camp Verde's new town manager settles in ‘Abortion-free America’: Initiative seeks more ‘sanctuary cities for the unborn’ across U.S. The Yellow Brick Road leads to Mingus Scattered showers to continue for the week

Subscribe Now
Sun, Aug. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Cottonwood Clippers end on a high point

Left: 6 and under girls - Tied for 2nd Zadie DeWulf, 7th Lillia Simpson, 8th Charlotte Myers. Right: 7-8 boys: 3rd Reese Bigelow, 4th Silas Goettl, 6th Ragnar Fenwick, 9th Channing Johnson.

Left: 6 and under girls - Tied for 2nd Zadie DeWulf, 7th Lillia Simpson, 8th Charlotte Myers. Right: 7-8 boys: 3rd Reese Bigelow, 4th Silas Goettl, 6th Ragnar Fenwick, 9th Channing Johnson.

Originally Published: August 13, 2023 3:58 p.m.

Here are the winners from the high point results from the Cottonwood Clippers at the 41st Verde Valley Invitational at the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation outdoor pool. More than 250 kids from five swim teams competed at the Cottonwood outdoor pool as the Cottonwood Clippers Swim Team hosted their last swim meet of the season. Thanks Teddy Armstrong for compiling the photos and information.

photo

Left: 7-8 girls -- 2nd Aubrie Wesbrock, 3rd Ellie Ventura, 5th Cameron Musil, 6th Layla Johnson, 9th Alice Apodaca. Right: 9-10 Girls -- 3rd Sophia Ventura, 6th Sofie Cook, 7th Riley Barnard, 8th Arianna Pinn, 9th Abigail Hazlitt, 10th Eleena Liu.

photo

Left: 9-10 Boys -- 3rd Calhan Saranita, 9th Enoch Christianson. Right: 11-12 Girls -- 1st Sicily Stockbridge, 5th Gracie Wesbrock, 6th McKenna Cook.

photo

13-14 Girls: 1st Maddie Babcock, 6th Madison Elmer, 7th Hazel Crawford, 9th Sophia Asbill

photo

15-18 Girls: 3rd Kenzie Fangman

photo

15-18 Boys: 1st Witten Armstrong, 2nd Logan Newell, 6th Mitchell Gordon, 7th Camden Stockbridge, 9th James Irwin, 10th Matthew Reynolds

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News