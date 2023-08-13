Cottonwood Clippers end on a high point
Originally Published: August 13, 2023 3:58 p.m.
Here are the winners from the high point results from the Cottonwood Clippers at the 41st Verde Valley Invitational at the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation outdoor pool. More than 250 kids from five swim teams competed at the Cottonwood outdoor pool as the Cottonwood Clippers Swim Team hosted their last swim meet of the season. Thanks Teddy Armstrong for compiling the photos and information.
