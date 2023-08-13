Obituary: Daisy Elizabeth Dillard

Daisy Elizabeth Dillard

1933 - 2023

Daisy Elizabeth Dillard, 90, born July 20, 1933, in Mimbres, New Mexico, passed away Aug. 4, 2023 with her family by her side.





Daisy is proceeded in death by her husband William (Bill) Lloyd Dillard who passed away December 2015.

She is survived by her children, Janet Moore and Tim Dillard (Anna) 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren.



Daisy touched many lives and will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Services will be Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 360 S. 5th Street, Camp Verde, Arizona.



Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at BuelerFuneralHome.com.



